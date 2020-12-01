Nancy Sinatra Reissue Series Kicks Off

The discerning archivists at Light in the Attic Records have teamed up with Nancy Sinatra to reissue many of her classic albums and singles throughout 2021, with the first key fruits of this partnership arriving Feb. 5 in the form of Start Walkin’: 1965-1976, a 23-track double-LP/single-CD collection covering her most prolific period, including her collaborations with Lee Hazlewood. The accompanying full-color booklet includes new interviews with Sinatra as well as an interview with archivist and reissue co-producer Hunter Lea.

Prior to that, the Seattle label offered a limited-edition splatter-colored 7-inch vinyl single for this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday sale (Nov. 27) of the sublime Sinatra/Hazlewood duet, “Some Velvet Morning” along with her Kinks cover, “Tired of Waiting for You.”

Photo by Ron Joy.