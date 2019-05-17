The Southern Soul Singles of Lee Moses Compiled

Few details are known about Atlanta native Lee Moses’s life. He fronted the Royal Peacock’s house band The Showstoppers in the late 1950s and early ‘60s. He worked as a session musician in New York City in the latter half of the ‘60s, and recorded a handful of obscure soul/R&B sides of his own. He released an album, Time and Place, in 1971, and worked with The Mighty Hannibal. After returning to Atlanta in the early ’70s, he performed locally but no further recordings took place. He died in 1997, just in his mid-fifties.

The Seattle-based Light in the Attic record label does a fantastic job excavating and re-releasing lost musical gems from a range of genres. They recently reissued Time and Place, and are following that up with a compilation of all of Moses’s non-LP 45s, B-sides and three previously unreleased tracks in one juicy package of raw Southern soul titled How Much Longer Must I Wait? Singles & Rarities 1965-1972. It’ll be available May 24 on CD, LP and (if you must) digital download.