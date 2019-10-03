Nick Cave Reveals the Ghosteen You

Ghosteen, a brand new, two-part album from Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, will be released globally across all digital platforms on Oct. 4. For the geezers among us who prefer physical artifacts, the CD and double LP will hit retail outlets on Nov. 8. Aside from the tracklisting, the only clues Cave has offered as to the contents of the recording are: “The songs on the first album are the children. The songs on the second album are their parents. Ghosteen is a migrating spirit.”

Perhaps further explanation will come forth during Cave’s upcoming “Conversations with Nick Cave” tour, a mix of talk and music that will make a stop at the James K. Polk Theater in Nashville on Thursday, Oct. 3rd, the closest date to Atlanta on the itinerary.