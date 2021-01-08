The_Band

See the Band with the Stage Fright

I’ve never been a huge fan of The Band other than whenever they were somebody’s backing group, and I at least partially hold their precedent to blame for that recent (and hopefully waning) wave of obnoxious bearded-hipster folk-rock revival acts that dress like they just returned from a Civil War battle. But I also recently read Robbie Robertson’s memoir, Testimony, and really enjoyed it, so that sort of softened me up to revisiting some of The Band’s music.

Those first two albums are the keepers. After that, everything’s a mixed bag of hit-or-miss, but their third album Stage Fright from 1970, has enough going for it to warrant inclusion in any self-respecting roots-rock fan’s collection. After first being reissued (along with their other albums) in 2000, appended with a handful of alternate takes, it’s getting the deluxe version treatment again with an expanded multi-format edition due out Feb. 12. In addition to the original album (recorded on the stage of the Woodstock Playhouse in upstate New York, without an audience), newly remastered, the set also includes a recording of a late-night hotel room jam session and the audio of a Royal Albert Hall concert from 1971. There’s other stuff, too, like a reproduction of a 7-inch and booklet with a bunch of pretty old pictures, but you get the general idea.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
1970sAmericanaCanadaClassic RockNew YorkReissueRootsThe BandToronto

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Articles

See the Band with the Stage Fright

See the Band with the Stage Fright

News Leak
  • 8 Jan
  • 0
All I Ever Wanted

All I Ever Wanted

Book Reviews
  • 7 Jan
  • 0
Chris Chandler & the Mercenaries Emerge From the Underground

Chris Chandler & the Mercenaries Emerge From the Underground

Support Our Troops
  • 5 Jan
  • 1
It’s Pat – Ms. Pat – and She’s Heading to Atlanta

It’s Pat – Ms. Pat – and She’s Heading to Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 4 Jan
  • 0
D.L. Hughley’s Johnson Bounces Into Atlanta

D.L. Hughley’s Johnson Bounces Into Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 4 Jan
  • 0
The Gun Club, Part 2 (Ward Dotson Interview)

The Gun Club, Part 2 (Ward Dotson Interview)

Feature Stories
  • 4 Jan
  • 0
Back to Top