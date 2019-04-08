Bitteroots

Bitteroots Go Off the Rails for 11th Anniversary

Decatur-based roots-rockers The Bitteroots celebrate 11 years together this spring with a new album and a multi-set party at Eddie’s Attic.

Their latest record, Derailer, arrived March 15 and brings us six new, horn-driven cuts comparable to the Tedeschi Trucks Band – if they invited Melissa Ethridge onstage to handle lead vocals. As is, they’re a jam band that seems more beholden to rock music than bluegrass or the blues.

As for the album, “Upside Down” stands out among the new tracks as a mix of folk-rock smarts and anthemic alt-rock power.

Up next on the itinerary is an opening slot at the Amplify Decatur show on April 13, followed by back-to-back May 18 shows at Eddie’s Attic. The band’s 11th anniversary bash bill kicks off at 7:30 p.m., featuring Kristen Englenz, Flock of Eagles and the Traye Horne Band, featuring former Bitteroots guitarist Kyle Bryant.

Come 9:30, the Bantam Breaks, Moody Hollow and Bitteroots bassist Bill Taylor’s Eric Clapton cover band, thE Core, set the stage for a second and completely different set from the birthday boys and girl.

Categories
Support Our Troops
Tagged
AtlantaGeorgiaHeartland RockJam BandsSouthern Rock

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

The Pinx Try to Make a Living, Do the Best They Can

The Pinx Try to Make a Living, Do the Best They Can

Support Our Troops
  • 9 Apr
  • 0
Eric Brace/Peter Cooper/Thomm Jutz – Riverland

Eric Brace/Peter Cooper/Thomm Jutz – Riverland

Record Reviews
  • 8 Apr
  • 0
Bitteroots Go Off the Rails for 11th Anniversary

Bitteroots Go Off the Rails for 11th Anniversary

Support Our Troops
  • 8 Apr
  • 1
Mavis Staples Gets By with a Little Help from Ben Harper

Mavis Staples Gets By with a Little Help from Ben Harper

News Leak
  • 8 Apr
  • 0
The Waymores Weigh In With Weeds

The Waymores Weigh In With Weeds

Support Our Troops
  • 5 Apr
  • 1
Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary

Movie Reviews
  • 4 Apr
  • 0
Back to Top