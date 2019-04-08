Bitteroots Go Off the Rails for 11th Anniversary

Decatur-based roots-rockers The Bitteroots celebrate 11 years together this spring with a new album and a multi-set party at Eddie’s Attic.

Their latest record, Derailer, arrived March 15 and brings us six new, horn-driven cuts comparable to the Tedeschi Trucks Band – if they invited Melissa Ethridge onstage to handle lead vocals. As is, they’re a jam band that seems more beholden to rock music than bluegrass or the blues.

As for the album, “Upside Down” stands out among the new tracks as a mix of folk-rock smarts and anthemic alt-rock power.

Up next on the itinerary is an opening slot at the Amplify Decatur show on April 13, followed by back-to-back May 18 shows at Eddie’s Attic. The band’s 11th anniversary bash bill kicks off at 7:30 p.m., featuring Kristen Englenz, Flock of Eagles and the Traye Horne Band, featuring former Bitteroots guitarist Kyle Bryant.

Come 9:30, the Bantam Breaks, Moody Hollow and Bitteroots bassist Bill Taylor’s Eric Clapton cover band, thE Core, set the stage for a second and completely different set from the birthday boys and girl.