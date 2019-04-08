Mavis Staples Gets By with a Little Help from Ben Harper

A month after she headlines this year’s Amplify Decatur concert on April 13, legendary R&B/gospel belter Mavis Staples will have her 12th studio album released by Anti- Records.

Since signing with Anti- in 2007, Staples has worked with Jeff Tweedy (who’s also playing Amplify Decatur) on three albums, Ry Cooder on one and M. Ward on another. Out May 10, We Get By will feature 12 songs written and produced by Ben Harper, who previously penned the track “Love and Trust” from Staples’ 2016 LP Livin’ on a High Note.

Staples, who will turn 80 on July 10, returns to Georgia on August 3 to play the Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange.

