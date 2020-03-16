Coronavirus Cancels Concert Culture

It’s gonna be a lot quieter around here for a while. With the panic over COVID-19 spreading quicker than the virus itself, one has to wonder whether any music venues, or public businesses of any sort, will remain open by the end of this week. While there are still holdouts, the current trend suggests not.

It may all be an overreaction, but the momentum is what it is – the pressure is on to “do the right thing.” What started with the cancellation of large-scale festivals such as South by Southwest and Coachella has now become an avalanche reaching small and mid-sized rock club levels nationwide. Locally, of course, some of this was expedited on Sunday by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms banning gatherings of more than 250 people in the city.

In Atlanta and Athens, just today The EARL and The Masquerade announced they’d be shutting down – the former “until further notice,” the latter at least through March 31. The Center Stage complex, including The Loft and Vinyl, has gone dark until who knows when. Michael Dorf this afternoon sent out a press release announcing that all City Winery locations would be closing down until further notice. The Vista Room has cancelled or rescheduled all shows for at least the next two weeks. Venkman’s is closed “for the time being.” Last Friday, Zero Mile Presents was one of the first local concert businesses to announce suspension of operations, shutting down all of its shows and venues beginning today through March 31; this includes Terminal West, Variety Playhouse and the Georgia Theatre. All remaining March shows at the Tabernacle and Buckhead Theatre have been postponed or cancelled, save for Oh Wonder’s March 30 Buckhead Theatre show which remains on sale (though wouldn’t the mayor’s crowd ban apply to that?) Additionally, many of the Tabernacle’s April shows, including Morgan Wallen, Moneybagg Yo and Dark Star Orchestra, have been postponed or cancelled by the artists, whose entire tours are grinding to a halt. Rend Collective’s March 27 show at The Roxy is still on sale, as are most April shows… as of now.

Other local venues including 529, Aisle 5, Smith’s Olde Bar and Eddie’s Attic are currently staying open, albeit with ongoing cancellations of selected shows. Athens’ 40 Watt Club, The Foundry and Caledonia Lounge have both had postponements affect their upcoming concert schedule, but have a few shows still on the books for the next couple of weeks (see update below). The Highlander has bands still booked for March 20 and 28, as well as a 28th Anniversary shindig set for April 11th. Blues joints like Northside Tavern, Blind Willie’s and Fat Matt’s are thus far keeping their regular schedules. Per CDC recommendations, the Red Light Café is limiting its occupancy to no more than 50 people per show at least through the end of April.

Of course, larger music events throughout Georgia – even those more than a month away – have been 86ed, including the Savannah Music Festival (which was scheduled to take place March 26-April 11, with headliners including Jason Isbell, Wynton Marsalis and St. Paul & the Broken Bones) and the Sweetwater 420 Fest (set for April 24-26 at Centennial Olympic Park, with acts including Trey Anastasio, Dr. Dog and Tank & the Bangas, among many others). The Amplify Decatur Music Festival, which Indigo Girls were to have headlined on the downtown Decatur square April 25th, has been postponed due to the City of Decatur suspending all March and April events with attendance greater than 250. On Sunday, March 15 we were given the news that the Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes, scheduled to take place April 24-26, will be postponed or cancelled. And the annual roots ‘n’ blues festival Chicken Raid, making its debut this year at Waller’s Coffee Shop, has been moved from March 21-22 to late summer or early fall; Waller’s remains open, although its Tuesday open mic nights have been discontinued for the time being.

Now, looking at the dates of all of these festival cancellations, it brings us to the precipice of Shaky Knees, which is scheduled for May 1-3 at Central Park in Midtown. So far, there’s been no dire announcement regarding that or the country/roots counterpart Shaky Boots, which is returning this year – May 8-9 at the same park – after a few years’ absence. Keep your fingers crossed that we’ll be past all this bullshit by then and can get outside with all our friends for some fun in the sun. But with some artists starting to cancel or postpone entire spring tours, even if the Shakys do take place it’s likely the lineups could be altered between now and then.

I’m not going to advise one way or another as to whether you should or shouldn’t keep going out to small shows in the midst of the current hysteria. If you do, certainly double-check that a show will in fact be taking place before heading out (and wash yer hands, don’t cough, don’t sneeze, don’t breathe, etc.) And keep checking all of these venues’ websites and social media pages for ongoing info on closures and re-openings – the situation, as they say, is fluid. I certainly encourage you to “patron” them heavily once things are back up and rolling. These folks are going to need it.

Oh yeah – in the middle of this insanity, having finally obtained a liquor license from the City of Atlanta the new owners of the Star Community Bar were hoping to re-open that venue’s doors in the coming days or weeks. Of all the rotten timing…

UPDATE #1: In an utterly nonsensical move, Athens-Clarke County Mayor and the city commission have imposed an “emergency” 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in that city, making it “unlawful for any person to travel, loiter, wander or stroll in or upon the public streets, highways, roads, lanes, parks or other public grounds, public places, public buildings, places of amusement, eating places, vacant lots or any other place during said declared emergency” between those hours. So… it’s fine to spread the virus around during the day, but not at night? This is monumentally stupid. But it effectively closes every music venue in Athens, along with a lot of other businesses.

UPDATE #2: 529 in East Atlanta Village has cancelled or postponed all concerts through March 28, at which time they “will reassess the situation.”