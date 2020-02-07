Georgia_Dish_Boys

Georgia Dish Boys Bring the Stage to You

Athens band Georgia Dish Boys’ Good Country Livin’ was one of the more challenging and rewarding studio albums released in 2019 by an in-state act.  The band follows it up Feb. 7 with Live in Classic Town, an unapologetically Southern, genre-defiant set of songs recorded at the Caledonia Lounge.

On some songs, such as “Put My Records On,” the group sounds like country music on acid. On others, they resemble garage rock (“Hwy 1”) and anxious punk rock (“Howe Gelb Said”). Better yet, new track “Open the Windows & Unlock the Doors” takes cues from breezy Southern rock jams without abandoning other songs’ sense of rebellion.

Vocally and lyrically, lead singer Seth Martin holds court like the angsty musical child of the Meat Puppets, especially when he’s warbling about “Meme” (as in Grandma, not an internet sensation like Lil Bub [RIP]).

R. Sloan Simpson of Athens’ Southern Shelter website recorded the album live on Dec. 20, 2019. Per Bandcamp, there’ll be a run of 50 CD copies, and chances are you can snag one at their free in-store performance at Athens’ Low Yo Yo Stuff Records (261 West Washington St.) Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Athens, Country Rock, Garage Rock, Georgia, Southern Rock

