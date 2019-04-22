Kodac Harrison Celebrates 70 with Show, Double CD

Kodac Harrison has been a crusty old bastard for as long as I’ve known the man. Still, it’s a bit hard to believe he’s turning 70 this month. Perhaps the Brick Store should coat his bar stool with a platinum finish in commemoration.

Kodac’s always been big on anniversaries, which is why his upcoming 70th birthday show at Smith’s Olde Bar on April 27th has multiple applications. He’ll also be commemorating the 30th anniversary of his drunken tumble out of van barreling down the road in March 1989, nearly costing him his life. And it’s the 20th anniversary of his first tours of Europe in 1999. Well, heck, while we’re at it, it’s also the 28th anniversary of the first (only?) story I wrote about Kodac for Creative Loafing. So, y’know, lots to celebrate!

Not the least of which is Kodac’s new double CD set, In Too Deep 2, which will be for sale at the show. Like his other releases of recent years, this one’s a mix of old and new. The first disc is a compilation of previously released songs from various out-of-print/hard-to-find sources, plus a new version of one song and live versions of two others. The second disc is a jumble of live band recordings, a live spoken word piece, a brand new song and more.

The show itself is an early one, from 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., and will pack a lot of career retrospection into that two-hour span, with many of Harrison’s bandmates past and present participating (Dave Webb, Daniel Brown, Sean O’Rourke, Matt Voth, Kristin Markiton, Jody Worrell) as well as local poets.