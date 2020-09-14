Love_Tractor

Love Tractor’s First Album Reissued, Plus RSD 7-Inch

Love Tractor’s self-titled debut album, originally released on Atlanta’s DB Recs in 1982, has been remixed and remastered by David Barbe and occasional Love Tractor drummer Bill Berry, and will be reissued on Nov. 6 on Athens-based label HHBTM.

The gussied-up edition – on vinyl, CD and digital – will feature revised cover art, and scribblings about the Athens quartet – at this early stage in their existence an all-instrumental affair – from The B-52s’ Kate Pierson, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills and music writer Anthony DeCurtis. The re-release will include one bonus track, “17 Days & a Night,” an alternate version of the original album’s “Seventeen Days.”

Additionally, a Love Tractor 7-inch single is being released as part of the Oct. 24 mini-Record Store Day retail drop, featuring the previously unreleased recordings “60 Degrees and Sunny” and “Festi-vals,” presumably alternate versions of the album tracks “Sixty Degrees Below” and “Festival.”

