The B-52s Experience a Cosmic Expansion

The B-52s’ commercial breakthrough Cosmic Thing gets a belated birthday party on June 28, the day after the album’s 30th anniversary. That’s when Rhino Records releases a two-disc version featuring the remastered album, B-sides, rarities, and a live set from a Texas stop on 1990’s Cosmic Tour.

The album reached the top three of the Billboard album chart, and it features two singles woven into our nostalgia-crazed culture: “Love Shack” and “Roam.”

Perks for remaining CD buyers include a booklet with liner notes from journalist and author T. Cole Rachel, song lyrics, and unseen photos of the band from the time period. If that’s not incentive enough to repurchase songs that’ve been in print for three decades, the whole collection will be available that day through digital download and streaming services.

Reissue weariness aside, the album is a must-own snapshot of a time when one of the best bands ever formed in Georgia transitioned from a performance art ensemble with some good tunes to full-fledged rock stars.