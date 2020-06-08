Widespread Panic Drops Live LP; Studio Album in the Works

Originally slated for release on Record Store Day, in the wake of the postponed and scattered mess that became of this year’s event following Wu-Tang Flu shutdowns Widespread Panic scrapped that plan and released their 5-LP live album Sunday Show outside of any RSD tie-in.

Recorded March 24 at Port Chester, New York’s Capitol Theatre, the full concert includes a load of fan favorites along with covers of Warren Zevon (“Lawyers, Guns and Money”), The Guess Who (“No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature”), Talking Heads (“Life During Wartime”) and Traffic (“The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys”). It’s supposedly a one-time pressing of 3,000 copies, so fans are advised to snatch it up if they can find it. If your local tone vendor’s out of it or they haven’t reopened yet, it’s still available via the band’s website.

Perhaps as a tie-in, the band’s been offering free webcasts of various live concerts from throughout their career via nugs.tv, with a new show posted every Sunday.

In other news, the band’s been working up new material to record with longtime collaborator John Keane at his Athens studio, for their first studio release since 2015.