Beach House Breaks Ground in Savannah

A film adaptation of Mary Alice Monroe’s novel The Beach House will be in production in Savannah and Tybee Island October 23rd through November 20th. Andie MacDowell, most recently on the Georgia coast filming Magic Mike 2, is said to be starring in and executive producing the Hallmark Channel feature about a woman who returns to her Lowcountry childhood home, coming to terms with her past as she fixes up the family beach house.