Faith-Based Film Full Count Wraps

Full Count, an independent faith-based movie, has been filming in Woodstock, Macon, Covington, Oconee County and other locations around Georgia. The debut feature-length film from scriptwriter/director Robert Eager of Atlanta, the story concerns a rising baseball star who is forced to abandon his dreams in order to return home to the farm and town he worked hard to escape. Soap opera veterans Rick Hearst (General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, pictured) and Natalia Livingston (General Hospital, Days of Our Lives) are in the heavily Georgian cast, along with Jason London (was in Dazed and Confused and three Aerosmith videos), Victoria Staley (Being Mary Jane), Adam Boyer (Ozark), E. Roger Mitchell and Dacula’s John Paul Kakos in the lead role.