Florida Girls Shack Up in Savannah

The first season of Florida Girls, a new 10-episode series for cable network POP, will be filming in the Savannah area beginning in early October. The half-hour scripted comedy from The Mick writer/producer Laura Chinn (pictured), about four girls living in a dead-end beach town, is inspired by Chinn’s own life. She’ll also star, along with Melanie Field (the Paramount Network’s in-limbo Heathers TV series), Patty Guggenheim (The Happytime Murders), Laci Mosley and Kim H. Howard. Lilly Burns (a producer of Comedy Central’s Broad City) is directing and producing.