Laura_Chinn

Florida Girls Shack Up in Savannah

The first season of Florida Girls, a new 10-episode series for cable network POP, will be filming in the Savannah area beginning in early October. The half-hour scripted comedy from The Mick writer/producer Laura Chinn (pictured), about four girls living in a dead-end beach town, is inspired by Chinn’s own life. She’ll also star, along with Melanie Field (the Paramount Network’s in-limbo Heathers TV series), Patty Guggenheim (The Happytime Murders), Laci Mosley and Kim H. Howard. Lilly Burns (a producer of Comedy Central’s Broad City) is directing and producing.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in Georgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Florida Girls Shack Up in Savannah

Florida Girls Shack Up in Savannah

Call Sheet
  • 26 Sep
  • 0
Tiffany Haddish Comedy to Produce in Atlanta

Tiffany Haddish Comedy to Produce in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 26 Sep
  • 0
Eminem – Kamikaze

Eminem – Kamikaze

Record Reviews
  • 26 Sep
  • 2
Fahrenheit 11/9

Fahrenheit 11/9

Movie Reviews
  • 26 Sep
  • 2
Carbonas Regroup for Gonerfest

Carbonas Regroup for Gonerfest

Support Our Troops
  • 26 Sep
  • 0
Rains in Forecast for Death Valley Girls

Rains in Forecast for Death Valley Girls

News Leak
  • 26 Sep
  • 0
Back to Top