Fox Med Drama Pilot The Resident Begins Shoot

Matt Czuchry (The Good Wife, Gilmore Girls, pictured), Bruce Greenwood (Pike in the Star Trek reboots) and Manish Dayal (90210) star in The Resident, a pilot for FOX that just started shooting in Atlanta. Phillip Noyce (Clear and Present Danger, Patriot Games) is directing the medical drama from producer Antoine Fuqua (director of The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer).