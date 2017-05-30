Passage_Justin_Cronin

FOX’s Passage Pilot to Film in Georgia

The pilot for a proposed FOX post-apocalyptic vampire series called The Passage will be shot in Atlanta, Fairburn, Braselton, Stone Mountain and other metro locales from June 8th through June 29th. Based on Justin Cronin’s fantasy book trilogy, after an experimental cure for cancer goes terribly wrong, over the course of a hundred years a young girl must fight to save the human race from extinction. No cast announced as of yet, but Marcos Siega (The Vampire Diaries, FOX’s The Following) is directing and executive producing.

