HBO to Shoot Stephen King Limited Series in Atlanta

HBO is making a new 10-episode limited series based on Stephen King’s latest novel The Outsider, and it’s currently aiming to shoot in metro Atlanta from February to July. King’s 2018 story concerns a small town Oklahoma Little League baseball coach who is charged with the horrific murder of an 11-year-old boy; however, as evidence emerges, the possibility something more supernatural and monstrous reveals itself. Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, pictured) is starring and co-producing. Jason Bateman, also a co-producer, is expected to direct the first two episodes and may star as well. No other cast members known yet.