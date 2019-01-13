Ben_Mendelsohn

HBO to Shoot Stephen King Limited Series in Atlanta

HBO is making a new 10-episode limited series based on Stephen King’s latest novel The Outsider, and it’s currently aiming to shoot in metro Atlanta from February to July. King’s 2018 story concerns a small town Oklahoma Little League baseball coach who is charged with the horrific murder of an 11-year-old boy; however, as evidence emerges, the possibility something more supernatural and monstrous reveals itself. Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, pictured) is starring and co-producing. Jason Bateman, also a co-producer, is expected to direct the first two episodes and may star as well. No other cast members known yet.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaJason BatemanStephen King

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

TNT Boxing Pilot Beast Mode Punches In

TNT Boxing Pilot Beast Mode Punches In

Call Sheet
  • 13 Jan
  • 0
HBO to Shoot Stephen King Limited Series in Atlanta

HBO to Shoot Stephen King Limited Series in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 13 Jan
  • 0
Green Book

Green Book

Movie Reviews
  • 12 Jan
  • 2
The Upside

The Upside

Movie Reviews
  • 10 Jan
  • 0
Martha Spencer – Martha Spencer

Martha Spencer – Martha Spencer

Record Reviews
  • 9 Jan
  • 0
Van Duren Gets Another Chance to be a Big Star

Van Duren Gets Another Chance to be a Big Star

News Leak
  • 9 Jan
  • 0
Back to Top