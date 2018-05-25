Hey Look, Another Beauty Pageant Dark Comedy

Even though it’s set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the chatterboxes are chattering that Queen America, a 10-episode series for new video-on-demand platform Facebook Watch, will film in Atlanta. The ever-lovely Catherine Zeta-Jones will star in the half-hour dark comedy about a relentless beauty pageant coach who’s paired with an unpolished Miss America hopeful, a premise that sounds an awful lot like Netflix’s series Insatiable, which also filmed in Atlanta but hasn’t aired yet. It’s created, written and produced by Tulsa’s own Meaghan Oppenheimer, who seems to possess the rationality of a pan of Jiffy Pop, so this should be awesome.