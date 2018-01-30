Indie Film Only to Shoot in Atlanta

Written and directed by Atlanta’s Takashi Doscher (ESPN’s A Fighting Chance), the indie film Only is expected to begin shooting around town soon. The sci-fi drama will star Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, pictured) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as a couple struggling to survive on a future Earth where a disease has seemingly wiped out every other woman on the planet. Locals Chandler Riggs, Jayson Warner Smith, Joshua Mikel (all of whom have been on The Walking Dead, among other productions), Mark Ashworth, Charles Green and Tia Hendricks all have roles.