Freida_Pinto

Indie Film Only to Shoot in Atlanta

Written and directed by Atlanta’s Takashi Doscher (ESPN’s A Fighting Chance), the indie film Only is expected to begin shooting around town soon. The sci-fi drama will star Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, pictured) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as a couple struggling to survive on a future Earth where a disease has seemingly wiped out every other woman on the planet. Locals Chandler Riggs, Jayson Warner Smith, Joshua Mikel (all of whom have been on The Walking Dead, among other productions), Mark Ashworth, Charles Green and Tia Hendricks all have roles.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in Georgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Silver & Black to Touch Down in Atlanta

Silver & Black to Touch Down in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 30 Jan
  • 0
Boss Level Prepping Savannah Shoot

Boss Level Prepping Savannah Shoot

Call Sheet
  • 30 Jan
  • 0
Indie Film Only to Shoot in Atlanta

Indie Film Only to Shoot in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 30 Jan
  • 0
Blood on the Harp, Spirits on the Brain

Blood on the Harp, Spirits on the Brain

Support Our Troops
  • 30 Jan
  • 0
Mastodon Nabs Grammy; Brent Injured

Mastodon Nabs Grammy; Brent Injured

Support Our Troops
  • 29 Jan
  • 0
The Breeders Have Got Some Nerve

The Breeders Have Got Some Nerve

News Leak
  • 29 Jan
  • 0
Back to Top