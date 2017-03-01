Sebastian_Stan

Last Full Measure Sizing Up Atlanta Locations

In the rumor bin for a while, screenwriter and director Todd Robinson (Phantom, Lonely Hearts) has been in the Atlanta area actively scouting locations for the Vietnam War hero movie The Last Full Measure, and so it looks as though production is going to ramp up in the last third of March, once one of the main stars – Sebastian Stan – gets done filming I, Tonya across town. Then I suppose it’s right down the road for Stan to Fayetteville for Infinity War, eh? Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), William Hurt, Christopher Plummer and Diane Ladd also star in Last Full Measure, with filming also expected in Savannah and Puerto Rico.

