Netflix Movie Candy Jar Has Hands in Atlanta

The Netflix original movie Candy Jar has begun production in the Atlanta metro area. Helen Hunt, Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Jacob Latimore (Collateral Beauty) and Tom Bergeron (Dancing With the Stars host) are among the nincompoops starring in the thing.

Not much is known about the story so far except that it revolves around a high school, and possibly a jar of candy. A guy named Ben Shelton (YouTube’s The Daly Show, Pop TV’s Impress Me) is directing.