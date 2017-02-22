Queer_Eye_Original

Queer Eye Reboot Looks Toward Dixieland

In what is surely the most unnecessary reboot in recent memory, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is being retooled (sorry) and forced all up into Georgia (and other politically “red” states) for another tired run as five homosexual men (a new cast, not the original annoying quintet, pictured) impart their infinite wisdom in the ways of fashion, interior design and grooming upon various hapless straight Southern guys. They’re currently accepting applications for the latter in Georgia; no word yet on when filming will begin. Taking the reins of the nag from Bravo, Netflix is behind this latest stupidity. Not holding our breath for a spinoff series from Netflix following five southern Republican hetero men as they infiltrate assorted Bay Area gay bars coaching patrons on how to not be so damned embarrassing.

Filmed in Georgia

