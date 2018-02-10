Stallone, Modine Rolling in Savannah

Production on the Sylvester Stallone feature film Backtrace is currently under way in Savannah. The action thriller, about the sole surviving thief from a violent armed car robbery who’s released from a high security facility and given an experimental drug, also stars Matthew Modine, Colin Egglesfield (TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles, pictured here from his Instagram page with Stallone), Ryan Guzman (Notorious, Pretty Little Liars), Meadow Williams (Den of Thieves) and Christopher McDonald (HBO’s Ballers). Brian Miller (Vice, The Prince) is directing.