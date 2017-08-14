Annabelle: Creation

Funny thing about prequels, they have to get the basics in their proper perspective, and this being a prequel to the prequel in The Conjuring franchise, there’s even more at stake. A dollmaker and his invalid wife (both with Biblical names) welcome six orphans and Sister Charlotte into their empty home years after the accidental death of their daughter. Believing her spirit had reconnected, the couple suffers at the hand of a demonic force that has taken up residence in one of their dolls. With rudimentary frights highlighting references to both the cult killers from Annabelle and the family from The Conjuring in later life, one of the orphans receives a Raggedy Ann doll as a gift – which was the actual possessed doll that currently resides in the Warren’s glass case! Fluent understanding of both followups and the source material involved is impressive!

