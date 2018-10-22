Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Jack Black is back (sort of) as R.L. Stein, but with very limited screen time; he literally only appears for just a few minutes. This is most likely due to his work in the very similar The House With A Clock in Its Walls, which was released just three weeks prior to this Goosebumps sequel. So, fans of Black’s R.L. Stein character could come into this viewing experience feeling a little disappointed. Nerd Alert though: there’s a cool Easter egg near the end of the film – the real R.L. Stein makes a cameo appearance as the presenter of the Science Award! The plot stays basic (but keep in mind it is a kid’s movie after all): two young friends find a magic book that brings a ventriloquist’s dummy to life. The special/CGI effects are tremendous. Halloween decorations and life-size gummy bears come to life! While not macabre by any means, it’s visually stunning, and kids under the age of 12 are sure to enjoy it. Supporting comedic actors Wendi McLendon-Covey (Reno 911, The Goldbergs) and Chris Parnell (SNL, Rick & Morty) provide enough laughs to keep adults entertained as well.

[PG]