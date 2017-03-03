Kedi

Cats in Istanbul roam the streets as a subculture that’s part of the soul of the city. This documentary tracks numerous cats that, while at the mercy of human compassion, may be the only animal besides man to be aware of God! Dogs believe man is their god; cats know otherwise and over the course of the film express personality and purpose that provide therapeutic insights into human existence. Almost superhuman in their ability to cheat the elements, see in the dark, land on all four feet and survive extremes, the cat can be discreet, pompous, dependent and detached, though an essential denizen that occupies our cities. As counterpoint to A Dog’s Purpose, this film suggests that the cat is here to “remind us we are alive but not alone”!

[NR]