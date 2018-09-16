Mandy – Still 1

Mandy

Red (Nicolas Cage) and Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) lead a quiet, contented life in the Shadow Mountains, until a chance encounter pits them against some Class A weirdos. Mandy doesn’t want to cooperate with the religious cult, and her reluctance spins the film into revenge territory. Except this revenge film is written and directed by Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow). The movie is equal parts I Drink Your Blood and The Void. Those that have seen Beyond the Black Rainbow know that the director takes his sweet ass time getting to the action, and this film is no different. But when he does get there, it’s pretty batshit crazy. Trippy and gore-geously violent, it is Nicolas Cage at his best. Mandy doesn’t make a lot of sense, but it really doesn’t need to. If you like surreal revenge films or Nicolas Cage, check it out.

[NR]

