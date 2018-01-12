Mollys_Game

Molly’s Game

Twelve years after a debilitating ski injury sidelines her Olympic aspirations, Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain) amasses a fortune running exclusive though illegal poker games at after hours clubs (Hollywood’s Viper Room was the actual location), using Hollywood actors to lure high stake players and eventually the Russian mob’s attention. When arrested in the middle of the night by FBI agents, she attempts to convince a New York lawyer (portrayed by Idris Elba) to defend her against the charges and her public tabloid persona. The whole film is a showcase for His Girl Friday back-and-forth dialogue between client and lawyer that must’ve been immensely difficult to learn, much less pull off! Chastain gives the performance of 2017 – male or female – as the fully charged Circe (as she describes herself as the Greek enchantress who lured men by means of illusion before turning them into swine). Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing).

