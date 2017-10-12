The King’s Choice

Expecting Norwegian neutrality to accede to German occupation, Berlin orders ships through Norwegian defense and demands surrender after British and French ships mine the water to prevent iron shipments. The constitutionally elected monarch, King Haakson VII (Jesper Christensen, who plays Mr. White in the Bond films) leaves Oslo accompanied by his wife, Queen Maud, and the heir to his crown, his son Olav (Anders Baasmo Christiansen), heading north with troops in pursuit. As the day progresses, as does Hitler’s envoy, Bauer hopes to end hostilities by obtaining the King’s signature on a treaty with the new National government granting Berlin’s request for a strategic coastline and mineral rights. This excellent war drama focuses on the linear timeline of the resistance and resolve of one man, whose Parliament and Prime Minister are quick to appease foreign aggression at any price.

[NR]