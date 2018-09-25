The Nun

Talk about a film universe/mythos grasping at straws or a film studio looking for an easy cash grab. That’s exactly what happens with the whole Conjuring Universe with its latest installment, The Nun, the needless fifth installment in The Conjuring series. What we have here isn’t a prequel, it’s more absurd than that – it’s a pre-prequel. The events in The Nun take place before Annabelle: Creation (2017), making it the first movie (chronologically) in the Conjuring film series. Annabelle: Creation, while ridiculous, at least had some of the based-on-a-true-story elements included in the Conjuring mythos. The filmmakers did really well paying proper homage to Ed and Lorraine Warren and their story/source material even though they went overboard and gave the movie the exaggerated Hollywood treatment. In The Nun, a priest is sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun. Of course the demonic nun is the nun you’ve seen in all the Conjuring movies. It’s a pretty pointless, plotless movie with no character development. There’s no cerebral scares, only cheap, pop-out jumpscares, but they’re effective. You could shit your pants.

