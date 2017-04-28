Truman

In Madrid, Julian (Ricardo Darin), a stage actor, has made an irreversible decision to forgo any further chemo treatments and start shutting the doors in his relationships. With an ex-wife and his adult son away at school in Amsterdam, when his lifelong friend Tomas (Javier Camara) pays an unexpected visit, the only decision left is to determine who will take care of Julian’s aging dog, Truman. Most of this film about reconnecting and repaying old debts focuses on the two screening potential candidates for Truman’s relocation after this impending loss of familiarity. While these complex relationships get deconstructed through Tomas’ eyes, Julian’s preparation for departure is forefront – especially the night they go to a bar playing Nick Lowe’s “Cracking Up”! Released overseas in 2015, it’s a film about death and a dog, so you know what’s at stake but it does have that element of surprise.

[NR]

