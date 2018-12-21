Vice

The fact that Vice is Golden Globe nominated for Best Picture is a tad ridiculous (even though the bar is quite lowered this year – Black Panther is nominated too). While it’s quite watchable and enjoyable, it won’t make AFI’s/IMDb’s Top 100 ever. But having said that, the acting performances from Christian Bale and Amy Adams are superb, and are the main attraction here. With Daniel Day Lewis retired, Christian Bale is one of the last true heavyweights in acting we have left, and I mean that quite literally (he gained a ton of weight and worked out his neck muscles to look more like Dick Cheney!) Aside from Tyler Perry as Colin Powell (who was maybe cast for marketing reasons, to get asses in the seats?), who sticks out like a sore thumb, who doesn’t look, sound, or act anything like the character he’s supposed to be portraying, the film is cast exceptionally well. Writer/director Adam McKay (the guy that made Will Ferrell the new Adam Sandler) uses a creative framing device (that I won’t spoil for you now) to tell an interesting story and implements some wacky/humorous/innovative editing techniques to bring us a political propaganda piece (I mean “true”/fact-based biopic) that would make even Joseph Goebbels jealous.

