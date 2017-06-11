Wonder Woman

About as far from a Marvel superhero movie as there will likely be, Wonder Woman is one of the DC icons, along with Superman and Batman, created in the 1940s to bring companionship and unity to male/female partnerships which is why she chooses to leave her Amazonian home, Paradise Island, in the first place and enter the world of men during World War II. Moved a quarter century earlier for this movie to coincide with “the war to end all wars” (to eliminate all comparisons with Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and to avoid the frequently clichéd adversaries being Nazis!), Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) accompanies downed pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) to London to provide Allies with the journal detailing German chemical weapons development, where she becomes convinced that General Ludendorff is the manifestation of the Greek god Ares, an old Amazonian foe who, once defeated, will bring an immediate end of hostilities. Using the skills and bravery with her since inception, Wonder Woman is one of only a few heroes who adopts another identity to move amongst the general population, her Amazonian identity being the actual person. Though the Suffragette movement is mentioned in its historical context, the movie correctly portrays Wonder Woman as a freedom fighter, not a feminist, though her bracelets and rope designate her having risen from bondage. Excellent period photography with a tip of the hat to the pulps (since comic books were a 1930s concept) in the form of Steve Trevor’s team of spies who recall Doc Savage’s inner circle. Furthermore, a recent comment by the current comic book writer suggesting Wonder Woman is gay is absurd! Especially in light of her encouraging Steve Trevor to sleep beside her and her massive anguish over his sacrifice, which implies the two are lovers!

[PG-13]