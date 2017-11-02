Blitzen Trapper Gets Wild & Reckless

Portland band Blitzen Trapper have been among the more rewarding American musical combos in recent memory, producing a solid string of sturdy, poetic, rootsy rock ‘n’ roll songs and albums. In concert, they prove even stronger, with frontman Eric Earley exuding a scruffy Dylanesque charisma.

Out Nov. 3rd, the band’s new album, Wild & Reckless, centers around and expands upon songs written for a rock opera of the same name that the group staged for 28 performances in their hometown earlier this year. Earley calls the album “something like a cross-eyed stepchild to [Blitzen Trapper’s 2008 album] Furr, in that it chronicles the darker dystopian stories of rural and suburban west coast death-drive via a riffing psychedelic landscape. Ten years after Furr with all its talk of murder and the end of the western world, it seems there’s more to tell.”

The night before the album’s release, the band launches a US tour at The EARL in East Atlanta Village.