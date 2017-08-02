Burger Offers a Taste of Mattiel

Retro soul artist Mattiel, one of many unsung talents that’s recorded locally in Atlanta with Randy Michael and Jonah Swilley’s InCrowd crew, recently had her debut 7-inch released by the savvy tastemakers at Burger Records.

A-side “Count Your Blessings” blends healthy self-affirmation with retro sounds. Flipside “Whites of Their Eyes” channels more of a blues-rock feel. To paraphrase her InCrowd collaborators’ definition of fellow local act Black Linen, both songs fit the vibe of a Quentin Tarantino soundtrack.

This, however, is just a taste. Burger has penciled in September 29th for the release of Mattiel’s first full-length album.