Feist to Pleasure Listeners Come April 28

Leslie Feist took a much-needed break from recording and touring after her last album, Metals, took the world by storm six years ago. The album took home a collection of awards – Nunos and Junos and the Great White North’s coveted Polaris Prize, an honor bestowed on Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Caribou in past ceremonies. Feist will soon make a welcome return to recording with her fourth record, Pleasure.

Slated for an April 28 arrival via Interscope, Pleasure once again pairs Feist with Renaud LeTang and Mocky, with whom she enjoys a unique musical simpatico. It’s an exploration of self-awareness and Feist’s vivid emotional life. As she said in a Facebook post, “I titled the album Pleasure like I was planting a seed or prophecising [sic] some brightness.” Feist will take Pleasure on the road later this month