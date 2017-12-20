Fleetwood Mac’s ’75 Breakthrough Gets Bigger

Already a band known for reinventing themselves, Fleetwood Mac debuted what would become their most successful makeover by far with their 1975 self-titled album. That’s where Californians Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks debuted with the otherwise British group, immediately asserting themselves with such popular staples of the Mac repertoire as “Rhiannon,” “Monday Morning” and “Landslide.” Christine McVie’s “Over My Head” and “Say You Love Me” were also hits from the album, which took fifteen months to reach number one in the U.S.

On January 19th, Warner Bros. will reissue Fleetwood Mac in a deluxe 3-CD edition that includes a wealth of alternate takes, single versions and 18 previously unreleased live tracks culled from the band’s extensive touring for the album, which found the new lineup still performing selected songs from the group’s prior incarnations, such as “Hypnotized” (Bob Welch), “Station Man” (Danny Kirwan) and “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)” (Peter Green), plus “Get Like You Used to Be” by Christine McVie’s prior band Chicken Shack.

There’ll also be a two-CD version minus most of the live stuff, and a single LP version of the original album.