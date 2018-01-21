Nada_Surf

Let’s Go Nada Surfin’ Now

Nada Surf are doing a covers album. No, not an album of them doing the songs of other bands, but the opposite. Marking the 15th anniversary of their third album Let Go, the New York group has enlisted a peanut gallery of little known and semi-known musical friends and fans to contribute to Standing At the Gates, a track-by-track recreation of the album from alternate perspectives.

Ron Gallo, Ed Harcourt, Aimee Mann, Adia Victoria, Rogue Wave, Holly Miranda and Atlanta’s Manchester Orchestra are among the chuckleheads participating in the project, with proceeds going to the ACLU and the Pablove Foundation, which helps children afflicted with cancer. It’s out digitally Feb. 2nd and on CD March 2nd.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
Aimee MannAlt-RockManchester OrchestraNada SurfNew York CityRon Gallo

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Let’s Go Nada Surfin’ Now

Let’s Go Nada Surfin’ Now

News Leak
  • 21 Jan
  • 0
Need a Light? Ask Blackberry Smoke

Need a Light? Ask Blackberry Smoke

Support Our Troops
  • 21 Jan
  • 0
U2 Shits Out “Controversial” Video

U2 Shits Out “Controversial” Video

News Leak
  • 19 Jan
  • 3
Stray Cats to Rumble in Vegas

Stray Cats to Rumble in Vegas

News Leak
  • 18 Jan
  • 0
Tennis

Tennis

Feature Stories
  • 18 Jan
  • 0
Ron Pope is Working It Out

Ron Pope is Working It Out

Support Our Troops
  • 17 Jan
  • 0
Back to Top