Let’s Go Nada Surfin’ Now

Nada Surf are doing a covers album. No, not an album of them doing the songs of other bands, but the opposite. Marking the 15th anniversary of their third album Let Go, the New York group has enlisted a peanut gallery of little known and semi-known musical friends and fans to contribute to Standing At the Gates, a track-by-track recreation of the album from alternate perspectives.

Ron Gallo, Ed Harcourt, Aimee Mann, Adia Victoria, Rogue Wave, Holly Miranda and Atlanta’s Manchester Orchestra are among the chuckleheads participating in the project, with proceeds going to the ACLU and the Pablove Foundation, which helps children afflicted with cancer. It’s out digitally Feb. 2nd and on CD March 2nd.