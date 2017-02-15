Mark_Lanegan

Mark Lanegan Band Releases Gargoyle April 28

The Mark Lanegan Band has nailed down April 28 as the release day for its next LP, Gargoyle. The album, which comes to us courtesy of the Heavenly Recordings imprint, once again aligns Lanegan with Afghan Whig Greg Dulli, Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, and guitarist Duke Garwood, who performed on his 2012 outing Blues Funeral. British songwriter Rob Marshall, who partnered with Lanegan in his Humanist outing, co-wrote the majority of the tracks.

Meanwhile, the onetime Screaming Trees vocalist has a book of lyrics and “candid commentary” in the works, with a forward by Moby of all people, whose Twitter handle is appropriately @thelittleidiot. Titled I Am The Wolf, it’s said to be coming June 13th via Da Capo Press.

