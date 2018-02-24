New La Luz? Fabulous Nuz!

Best news we’ve heard all month is that La Luz have completed work on their third album, and Floating Features will officially see the light of day on May 11th via Hardly Art.

The album’s dreamy, bewitching, reverberating surf/garage tones were put to tape in LA, where they relocated from Seattle two years ago. Supposedly Floating Features boasts more of a “lush, hi-fidelity” production job than their previous two. The advance track “Cicada” displays a touch of such studio professionalism, but it still sounds like prime, top-shelf La Luz to us!

So far only a handful of forthcoming live shows have been announced, centered around their SXSW shows in March, but we have no reason to doubt that a full tour schedule will be revealed closer to release date.

Photo by Vikesh Kapoor.