Stray Cats to Rumble in Vegas

The Stray Cats are reuniting to play their first show in nine years at the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend in April. Beginning April 19th, the four-day Vegas event will showcase over 100 live bands, along with DJs, record swaps, a car show, pin up contest and other related distractions. Featuring the original lineup of Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (upright bass) and Slim Jim Phantom (drums), the Cats are scheduled to play on Saturday, April 21st.

At present, this appears to only be a one-off. Fresh off his usual string of Christmas shows with his Orchestra, Setzer has announced his own Rockabilly Riot Summer tour, which will make an Atlanta area stop at Peachtree City’s Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre on an as-yet unannounced date.

News Leak
