A Savannah Haunting to Soon Take Place

The independent feature film A Savannah Haunting (pictured) is gearing up to shoot in the titular coastal Georgia city from March 23 through April 15. Written and directed by Savannah’s own William Mark McCullough, the supernatural thriller follows a family that moves into an old home to escape the memory of their daughter’s tragic drowning, but of course all sorts of freaky shit starts to happen in the house, where dark, sinister forces are at work. McCullough’s focused primarily on acting during his career, with small parts in The Gifted, The Outsider, Logan Lucky and many others to his credit, but he’s dipped into directing in recent years. Chances are he’ll end up in front of the camera at some point in Haunting, but the cast hasn’t been announced yet.