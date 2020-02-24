Bruce Willis’ Hitman Runs to Atlanta

Bruce Willis and British martial artist Scott Adkins (The Expendables 2) are heading the cast of Run of the Hitman, a thriller that’s aiming to shoot in Atlanta beginning mid-March. The story surrounds a hitman trying to find his lost daughter, with the added impediment of his past having been wiped from his memory by the government. Germany’s Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds) and Christopher Rob Bowen (Heist, Marauders) are also supposed to be in the film, co-written by producer/director Stephen Cyrus Sepher (writer of the 2015 Robert De Niro thriller Heist).