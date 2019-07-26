Kelsey_Grammer

Atlanta Restaurateurs Behind Upcoming Political Drama

Kelsey Grammer (pictured), Anna Friel (American Odyssey, Pushing Daisies) and Sean Astin (the Lord of the Rings trilogy) are starring in the feature film Charming the Hearts of Men, which after much delay is finally lined up to roll cameras in Atlanta and Madison, Georgia from August 12 through Sept. 18. But the most interesting thing about this project is that the creative team behind it are longtime Atlanta restaurateurs Susan DeRose and Richard T. Lewis, whose Liberty House Restaurant Corporation owns Bones, OK Café and the Blue Ridge Grill. Director DeRose wrote the story of a Southern belle who, following the death of her father, struggles to make ends meet against the backdrop of the civil rights and women’s movements of the mid 1960s. Lewis, meanwhile, is listed as the film’s producer. So, if nothing else, the catering for cast and crew should be top notch…

