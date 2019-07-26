Time Capsule Uncorks in North Atlanta

The indie feature film The Time Capsule has been shooting up on the north end of town, in Acworth, Roswell, etc. Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the Deadpool movies, pictured), Todd Grinnell (Netflix’s retread of One Day at a Time), Erika Coleman (Amazon Prime’s Twisted Mines) and Atlanta’s Nelson Bonilla (Ozark) are starring. Co-Writer Erwann Marshall is directing; it’s the Boston-born Los Angeleno’s first feature film, and little is known about the plot at this point.