Atlanta to Relive Richard Jewell Story

After years of speculation, during which time assorted directors and actors were in talks for the project, the feature film Richard Jewell is finally going forward, with Clint Eastwood at the helm. The true tale of the security guard whose life was upended when he was widely – and wrongly – suspected in the bombing during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta will be filmed on location in and around Atlanta from June 24 through the end of August. While Jonah Hill was once penciled in for the title role back when discussions about the film first surfaced five years ago, with Leonardo DiCaprio signed on as his defense attorney, those roles have ultimately been given to Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya, pictured) and Sam Rockwell, respectively. Hill and DiCaprio are still listed among the producers of Richard Jewell, which also will star Kathy Bates as Jewell’s mother. Were you in Centennial Olympic Park that fateful night of July 27, 1996? This movie offers you an opportunity you may not be entirely comfortable with: a chance to relive the event (sort of), as numerous local extras will surely be needed for the park scenes.