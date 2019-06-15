Harry Haft Hits Savannah Briefly

After principal photography took place in Hungary and New York City earlier this year, director Barry Levinson's historical/biographical drama film Harry Haft shot some scenes in Savannah in early June. It stars Ben Foster (3:10 to Yuma, Hell or High Water, Galveston, pictured) in the title role as a boxer who survived the Auschwitz concentration camp and went on to work as a professional boxer in post-war Germany and the United States. It's unclear whether Foster or other stars including Danny DeVito, John Leguizamo (Netflix's Bloodline), Billy Magnussen (Game Night, Ingrid Goes West), Peter Sarsgaard (Shattered Glass) and Luxembourgian actress Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) were involved in the Savannah shoots.