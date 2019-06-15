Where’s Waldo? In Atlanta, That’s Where

Based on a 1982 novel by Howard Gould, the feature film Waldo is currently filming in the Atlanta area through mid-July. Mel Gibson stars in the yarn about an eccentric, disgraced ex-detective (Charlie Hunnam from Sons of Anarchy, pictured) who’s pulled back into a high-profile murder investigation after living off the grid in the California woodlands for years. Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Clancy Brown (ABC’s The Goldbergs and Schooled), Jacob Scipio (We Die Young), Dominic Monaghan (the Lord of the Rings trilogy) and Sophie Fatu are also in the action thriller, directed by Tim Kirkby, no stranger to the area as he’s shot multiple episodes of Brockmire and, more recently, the SyFy pilot (Future) Cult Classic.