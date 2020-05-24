Tobin_Bell

Awaken Winds Up Prior to Shutdown

The independent mystery/thriller film Awaken managed to get its principle production wrapped up in Augusta just before the industry clamped everything down in mid-March. Tobin Bell (Jigsaw in the Saw franchise, pictured), Lance Henriksen (Aliens), Ed Asner (Lou Grant), Krista Dane Hoffman, Alyona Khmara, Kayla Adams and story writer Charles Agron star in the account of a wealthy businessman searching for his missing daughter, unraveling a disturbing backstory along the way. Don FauntLeRoy (the unforgettable TV movies Anaconda 3: Offspring and SnakeHead Swamp) directed.

